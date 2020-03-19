Corona virus kills 8,943 globally, spreads to 173 countries

The coronavirus has spread to 173 countries, claiming the lives of 8,943 people globally as of Wednesday.

According to international media reports, 218, 721 people have been infected with the novel virus so far. Of them, 84, 386 have returned home after treatment.

The transmission rate has dropped drastically in Chinese Wuhan City where the deadly virus first broke out on December 31.

A total of 3, 237 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in China while the number of infected with the novel virus is 80, 894. As many as 69, 614 people have returned home after treatment.

As many as 475 died in a single day in Italy. This is the highest death toll in a single day in the European country.

With this death, the total death toll in Italy has reached 2,978 as of Wednesday night. According to Italian media, 4, 207 people were infected in a single day on Wednesday.

The coronavirus has claimed 147 people in Iran on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths after Italy. The total number of death toll in Iran has reached 1135, with 17, 361 infected.

Similarly, 90 people died of the novel virus in Spain on Wednesday. The total death toll in Spain has reached 623, with 13,910 infected so far.

Likewise, 28 people have died in Germany, 150 in America, 264 in France, 84 in South Korea, 33 in Switzerland, 104 in Britain, 58 in the Netherlands due to coronavirus.

No coronavirus infection has been detected in Nepal so far