Bomb detonated at ex-Communication Minster Baskota’s home

kathmandu. A powerful bomb was detonated at the newly-constructed house of former Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Baskota.

A pressure cooker bomb went off at the house of Baskota at Madhyapurthimi municiplaity-1, Lokanthali Manohara at around 7.40 this morning.

According to Deputy Superintendant of Police at Metropolitan Police Circle, Shanti Raj Koirala, the explosion caused partial damage to the wall and glass of the house of former minster.

The glasses of a private van (Ba 19 Cha 4781) were also broken in the incident, he further informed. The bomb explosion also smashed the window panes of the houses of Kuver KC and Kapil Ghimire which are adjacent to the house of the ex-minister.

DSP Koirala said investigation into the incident of bomb detonation is underway. The incident took place at a time when there was no security patrol in the area this morning, locals said.

No information has been obtained who detonated the pressure cooker bomb at the ex-minster’s house, police said. According to eye-witness, there was big noise when the bomb went off targeting the house of Baskota.

It may be noted that Baskota had resigned from the position of minister for communications and information technology on a corruption scam of Rs 700 million in regard to the procurement process of security printing press.

Ex-minister Baskota has been residing at the private residence of Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli at Balkot, Bhaktapur.