Conspiracy hatched to fail govt : PM KP Oli

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), KP Sharma Oli, has said that good governance and development are the main agenda of the government.

Addressing the state-level training organized by NCP Gandaki state here on Monday, Prime Minister Oli stated that the government has been moving ahead keeping good governance and development in priority for a prosperous Nepal.

He stressed that the incumbent government has the capability and willpower to materialize the national goal, “prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.”

The Prime Minister clarified that the NCP is responsible for the people and is following the path shown by Pushpalal and Madan Bhandari.

“We have focused the experience of seven decade-long movements among the people through the principle of separation of power and practice,” he said. Philosophy should be for the change of society and promoting the capability of human life.

The Prime Minister said that conspiracy has been hatched to make the incumbent government failure by spreading illusion among the people.

He added, “We have been moving ahead with a big ambition. Activities related to long-term importance have been initiated. The incumbent government is the government with a determination for change and accountability in the country.”