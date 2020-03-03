PM Oli to undergo 2nd kidney transplant at 9 AM Wednesday

KATHMANDU : Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is undergoing a second kidney transplantation at TU Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO

A team of doctors led by Dr Prem Raj Gyawali, a consultant urologist and kidney transplant surgeon at the hospital, will perform a kidney transplant on Oli at 9 am, a hospital source said.

Two other doctors, including Dr Ananta Kumar, a senior transplant surgeon at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, who performed a transplant on Oli in 2007, have also been called for support.

Oli was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu on Monday evening for his second kidney transplant procedure.

Oli had undergone coronary angiography of his heart at the Maharajgunj-based Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center on February 18.

Doctors opted for re-transplantation after his health report turned out to be normal.

Samiksha Sangraula of Jhapa is donating one of her kidneys to Oli this time.

Earlier, Oli had undergone his first kidney transplant in 2007 at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

Anjana Ghimire, a sister-in-law by relation, had donated her kidney to Oil then.

Prime Minister Oli will be discharged one week after the kidney re-transplantation, according to Dr Prem Krishna Khadka, executive director at the hospital.